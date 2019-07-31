Northeast Financial Consultants Increased Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (Prn) (BXMT) Holding by $3.37 Million; As Chd (CHD) Valuation Rose, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Increased Its Holding by $3.05 Million

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (BXMT) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 99,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05 million, up from 423,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 965,347 shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Chd (CHD) by 22.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 43,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,251 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83M, up from 193,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Chd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 1.48 million shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corporation owns 697,737 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Inc reported 1.14M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Dakota Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 25,068 shares. Swiss State Bank accumulated 1.68M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 159,076 shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 0.02% or 3,245 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 3,000 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs holds 27,535 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 847,588 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.03% or 240,289 shares. Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 3,895 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr invested in 0.88% or 78,840 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 92,570 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 654 shares valued at $22,583 was sold by Armer Douglas N..