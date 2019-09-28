Northeast Financial Consultants Holds Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Lifted Holding by $306,460 as Share Price Declined

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47 million, up from 6,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 5,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 2.61M shares traded or 42.73% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,952 shares to 28,702 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,850 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Inc reported 879,699 shares stake. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.08% or 11,927 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 4,882 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc holds 12,149 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested in 1% or 3.49 million shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 8,517 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 160,122 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 928 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Lc invested in 2,751 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited stated it has 6,350 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Jasper Ridge Ltd Partnership holds 2,382 shares. Bancshares Pictet Cie (Asia) invested in 7.75% or 8,930 shares. Private Na reported 4,512 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh has invested 6.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

