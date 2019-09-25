Northeast Financial Consultants Has Upped Holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (Prn) (PAA); As Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (Prn) (PAA) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 107,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 86,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 798,289 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 63,547 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.11M, up from 60,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 3.51 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 09/04/2018 – Rate swaps show concerns about Fed policy mistake -JPMorgan; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 42 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Farrell Sees China Committed to Opening Up: TOPLive; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plains All American: Consider Buying On Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Texas energy data wrap: Midstream buildout could prompt Permian growth – Houston Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Take Me Away: What New Permian Pipeline Capacity Means For Crude Prices And Exports – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “South Texas Drilling Permit Roundup: Local driller picks up speed in the Eagle Ford – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.