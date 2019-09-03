Northeast Financial Consultants Has Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $934,072; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Raised Position

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 381.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 336,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 424,618 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.31 million, up from 88,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity & Verity Lc holds 247,956 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Investment House Llc reported 215,500 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 57,304 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com has 0.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Penobscot Invest Management Inc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 144,025 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0.17% or 12,000 shares. Caprock invested in 0.88% or 83,861 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests accumulated 0.54% or 1.36 million shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 30,950 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc has 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 9,284 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 1.85% stake. Farmers reported 176,715 shares. South Street Lc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation holds 0.31% or 18,614 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 9,782 shares to 129,827 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 70,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 240,948 shares to 930,125 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 2.95 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).