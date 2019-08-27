Northeast Financial Consultants Has Raised Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $4.81 Million as Valuation Rose; Bio Techne (TECH) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Increased Position by $6.93 Million as Stock Rose

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 43,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 64,685 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 21,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $134.44. About 5.03M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73M, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 125,739 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Tech leads Wall St higher as tariff delay sparks rally – Nasdaq" on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: BWXT,TDG,ITRI,EVBG – Nasdaq" published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "KRAVE Brand is Back! Salt Nic Disposable Vape Pods Coming Soon – Nasdaq" on August 27, 2019.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 40,000 shares to 115,341 shares, valued at $14.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $95,530 activity.

