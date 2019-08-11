Northeast Financial Consultants Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $934,072; Valuation Declined; Hollencrest Securities Increased Its Position in Bristol (BMY) by $300,941

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 11.86 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on February 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, HCA, CI – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,262 shares to 20,432 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 18,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.41% or 105,917 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc stated it has 491,994 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv has 2.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Retail Bank Of The West reported 106,933 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Bellecapital Limited stated it has 97,613 shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Swedbank holds 2.13% or 8.31 million shares in its portfolio. Sol Cap owns 44,590 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 44,875 shares. Ingalls & Snyder accumulated 426,458 shares. Regions Fin reported 1.28M shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 261,175 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt holds 0.42% or 40,054 shares. Braun Stacey Associates holds 1.2% or 333,320 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wms Limited invested 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Trust Com accumulated 0.09% or 15,109 shares. London Of Virginia holds 880,916 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17.10 million shares. Grace White holds 9,848 shares. Sol Capital Co owns 18,697 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Wade G W has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Advisory Alpha Limited Company owns 1,117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First City Management Inc accumulated 37,511 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 5,844 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 101,065 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd owns 0.42% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 23,742 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Ins has 0.3% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 47,351 shares. Central Bank & Trust & reported 3,863 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Growth Etf (IUSG) by 53,625 shares to 88,940 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,807 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND).