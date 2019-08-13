Northeast Financial Consultants Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $934,072; Market Valuation Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 16.39 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 4.88 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 4,925 shares to 11,547 shares, valued at $20.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset has invested 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mondrian Investment Prns invested in 352,945 shares. Cognios Capital Llc has invested 2.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd reported 1.61% stake. Centurylink Investment Mngmt invested in 34,878 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 14,542 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Frontier Invest Mngmt has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 63,068 shares. Front Barnett Ltd reported 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Epoch Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cardinal Cap Mngmt invested 1.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 2.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 140,080 shares. The California-based Covington has invested 0.78% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grand Jean Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 11,954 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Presents At Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “By How Much Will Procter & Gamble Raise Its Dividend Next Month? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble: Dividend Remains Strong – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Yacktman Asset Management Is Enthusiastic About Its Brands – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L (Prn) by 269,500 shares to 780,657 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 523,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 539,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zoom Video Communications a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Co holds 2,014 shares. Centurylink stated it has 67,025 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 6.25 million shares. River Road Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.19 million shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Nomura Inc invested in 0.01% or 61,702 shares. Nomura Asset stated it has 2.75M shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Natixis LP has invested 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested in 179,975 shares or 1.85% of the stock. 6.50M are owned by Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust. Amg Funds Ltd invested in 35,749 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Oak Cap Limited Com owns 36,898 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.36% or 12,450 shares. 3.75M are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Llc. Bowling Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.