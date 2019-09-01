Northeast Financial Consultants Has Increased Mplx LP (Prn) (MPLX) Position by $4.61 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined While West Oak Capital Cut Holding

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 14/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Broadcom abandons its takeover bid for Qualcomm after opposition from Donald Trump; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Broadcom: chipping in; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom says it won’t sell Qualcomm’s national security assets

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (Prn) (MPLX) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 405,648 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, up from 261,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 2.75 million shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 565,417 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc accumulated 6,320 shares. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability reported 47,180 shares. Cap Ww Investors has invested 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Saba Mngmt LP holds 1.04% or 417,956 shares. Capital Sarl holds 69,772 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 34,105 shares. 8,720 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Strategic Fincl Inc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 65,737 shares. Capital Guardian reported 86,209 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 18,537 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.2% or 8,790 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 54,300 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia Stock Rides the Trump-China Roller Coaster – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DVY, F, QCOM, OKE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm interim CFO retires – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stock Falters on a Weak Sales Forecast – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Fifth Third Retail Bank has 5,274 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,368 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com. Miller Howard New York owns 2.89 million shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt stated it has 103,722 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Harvest Fund Advsr stated it has 2.84% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 7,800 shares. Financial Counselors invested in 17,056 shares. Kistler has 279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 463,730 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has 67,721 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 109 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And holds 34,165 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Limited Company holds 4.69% or 5.90M shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 183,176 shares.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,200 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 439,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. SANDMAN DAN D also bought $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7.