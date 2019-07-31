Northeast Financial Consultants Has Decreased Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $948,780; Bangor Savings Bank Has Decreased Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $1.57 Million as Market Value Declined

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 76.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 12,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,643 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 15,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $108.95. About 4.86 million shares traded or 16.82% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY REQUESTS REVIEW OF NEG OPINION ON NERATINIB; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021253 Company: LILLY; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 23/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – ON APRIL 13, LILLY HAD DELIVERED PRELIMINARY INDICATION OF INTEREST REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CO FOR $55/SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Mahony Will Continue in Position Through Aug. 31, Successor Named at Later Date; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND RESEARCH PACT THROUGH 2020; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 20/04/2018 – Lilly: Cyramza Study Didn’t Reach Statistical Significance for Overall Survival

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66M, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 48.15 million shares traded or 105.23% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 11/05/2018 – Global Thyroid Cancer Market Spotlight 2018 – Pfizer Has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18,009 shares to 28,685 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Intermediate Term Corp (CIU) by 7,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc invested in 0.64% or 21,881 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 1,700 are owned by Security Bancorporation Of So Dak. Castleark Management Ltd invested in 161,966 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 31,444 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Altfest L J Com invested in 0.29% or 8,095 shares. Ghp Investment Inc owns 3,170 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Inv Company holds 0.68% or 12,912 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 9,995 shares stake. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 50,923 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na stated it has 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). North Point Port Managers Oh holds 1,666 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 2,825 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 343,111 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 426 shares worth $50,281 on Wednesday, June 5. Zulueta Alfonso G had sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo National Bank & Trust accumulated 1.42% or 84,733 shares. First Personal Finance Service holds 113,124 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Polar Llp reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). M Kraus & holds 0.5% or 20,231 shares in its portfolio. Dumont Blake Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 16,089 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Capstone Fin Advsr Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ing Groep Nv holds 400,376 shares. Bridgeway Capital holds 1.21% or 2.28 million shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) reported 0.13% stake. North Carolina-based Salem Counselors Inc has invested 1.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,296 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 166,871 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,647 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 63,956 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Boston Rech & reported 20,172 shares.

