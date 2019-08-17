Northeast Financial Consultants Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $948,780; Stock Price Declined; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose, Icahn Carl C Lowered Its Position by $95.20 Million

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 21.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 billion, down from 23.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.73 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60 million shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icahn Carl C accumulated 21.98M shares or 6.23% of the stock. First Interstate Bank invested in 0.09% or 6,208 shares. Pension Serv invested in 264,300 shares. M&T State Bank holds 0.01% or 17,905 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 36,056 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aviva Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 87,199 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Company holds 47,279 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.67 million shares. 7,297 are held by Garrison Bradford Assoc Incorporated. Prudential Financial holds 44,930 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 254 shares. Century has invested 0.23% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 136,765 were reported by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Zimmer Prns Ltd Partnership reported 2.58 million shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.