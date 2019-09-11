Northeast Financial Consultants Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $4.81 Million as Share Price Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Strs Ohio Increased Position

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 43,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 64,685 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 21,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 5.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 8,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.63 million, up from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.88. About 7.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 32,521 shares to 264,893 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 101,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC).

