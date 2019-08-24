Northeast Financial Consultants Decreased Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $934,072; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Cut Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Holding by $18.88 Million as Stock Declined

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 59.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 699,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 469,841 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 7.26 million shares traded or 36.91% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Management Lp has 30,500 shares. Wms Llc stated it has 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Centurylink Investment Mngmt Co holds 1.48% or 67,025 shares. The Georgia-based Bowen Hanes & has invested 2.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.61% or 44,182 shares. Keystone Planning owns 74,551 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 59,575 are held by Bell Bancorporation. Foundation Resource Mngmt owns 227,531 shares. Dt Inv Partners Ltd Co has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Churchill Mgmt accumulated 0.42% or 291,355 shares. 112,514 are held by Fagan Assoc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 213,190 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Comgest Sas reported 365,500 shares stake. Nippon Life Investors Americas invested in 1.06% or 243,860 shares.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (NYSE:BXMT) by 99,115 shares to 522,374 shares, valued at $18.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 523,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 539,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Week’s Best Big Cap Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yes, Cisco Systems Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Medtronic & Novo Nordisk – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Trade Desk (TTD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 2.90 million shares to 4.59 million shares, valued at $264.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 45,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 45,208 shares. Estabrook Capital invested in 77,725 shares or 0% of the stock. 66 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 534,425 shares. Frontier Inv Management reported 60,980 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.04% or 1.69 million shares. Natixis owns 197,426 shares. Lpl Financial stated it has 16,421 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 133,237 shares. 115,105 were reported by Cibc Ww. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Orca Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.78% or 24,907 shares in its portfolio. 15,505 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Kepos LP stated it has 0.46% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mosaic (MOS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan sees tariffs hurting S&P 500 earnings in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan Upgrades Mosaic After Stock Falls Close To 10-Year Low – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic Reports Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.