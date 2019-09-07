Northeast Financial Consultants Decreased Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Market Value Declined; Blue Edge Capital Increases Holding in Phillips (PSX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips (PSX) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,150 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490.14 million, up from 5,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU) by 14,884 shares to 23,964 shares, valued at $1.20 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt invested 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Florida-based Texas Yale has invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 535 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 179,329 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd holds 0.05% or 30,888 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Captrust Finance has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,044 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,100 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.2% or 3,453 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Management Mi reported 448 shares stake. Franklin Inc reported 155,250 shares. Private Na reported 7,587 shares. James Investment Research owns 81,069 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 10,564 shares.

More important recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Medtronic & Novo Nordisk – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 105,917 shares. Investment House Lc holds 215,500 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 362,457 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Llc reported 11,244 shares. Barnett & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 991 shares. Cookson Peirce Company Inc holds 2.42% or 531,663 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 13,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miller Invest Lp has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grandfield And Dodd Llc has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0.91% or 18.15M shares. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 173,927 shares. 54,295 were reported by Harbour Management Limited. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. 103,780 are owned by Everence Capital Mgmt. Mengis Cap Mgmt accumulated 7,800 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 70,155 shares to 196,992 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 9,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).