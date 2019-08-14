Northeast Financial Consultants Decreased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Shorts at Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Lowered By 8.09%

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 75.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 14,200 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 4,666 shares with $252,000 value, down from 18,866 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $76.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.92. About 6.56M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) had a decrease of 8.09% in short interest. DNKN’s SI was 4.26 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.09% from 4.63 million shares previously. With 684,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)’s short sellers to cover DNKN’s short positions. The SI to Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s float is 5.18%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 442,750 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Ks reported 5,900 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 59,338 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.11% stake. Twin Tree Limited Partnership stated it has 755 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont reported 40 shares. L S Inc holds 0.1% or 9,730 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Associates has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 53,779 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 110,820 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 437,371 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 31 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 146,806 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 59,312 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.6% or 117,127 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dunkin’ Brands had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DNKN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Dunkin’ Brands Group’s (NASDAQ:DNKN) Share Price Deserve to Gain 88%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DNKN Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Ups View – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dunkin’ Brands Inks Deal to Open 10 Baskin-Robbins Locations – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.71 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 29.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 18,191 shares to 146,287 valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 4,262 shares and now owns 20,432 shares. Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Invest Management Corporation holds 150,711 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York holds 1.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 47,550 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3.03 million shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Commerce Limited holds 0.86% or 13,500 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 17,111 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP stated it has 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 653,659 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Lc has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Citizens Bancorporation And Communication stated it has 70,605 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Moreover, Finemark National Bank & Trust And has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). James Investment Research holds 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 31,530 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv owns 121,661 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Sterneck Mngmt Llc stated it has 5,504 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Jnba Fin invested in 6,581 shares. Girard Ltd accumulated 44,917 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Argus Research. Mizuho maintained the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 20 to “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7400 target in Monday, April 29 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.