Northeast Financial Consultants Decreased Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $766,800; Facebook (FB) Stake Maintained by Js Capital Management Llc

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $7.55 during the last trading session, reaching $180.9. About 8.89M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TO ALSO NO LONGER ALLOW APPS TO ASK FOR ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION LIKE RELIGIOUS OR POLITICAL VIEWS, NEWS READING, AMONG OTHERS; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA RELEASES TIMELINE OF EVENTS WITH CONTRACTUAL AND LEGAL AGREEMENTS AS MADE IN THE NAME OF ITS ASSOCIATED ENTITY, SCL ELECTIONS; 11/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 23/03/2018 – Facebook dropped from Australian Ethical ETF after data breach; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 21/03/2018 – Opposing Views on Facebook Controversy (Video); 22/05/2018 – Executives across the company faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook; 20/04/2018 – Indonesia demands more answers from Facebook on data misuse

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 75.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 18,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 4.54 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Strong Growth Continues – Live Trading News” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares to 243,000 shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Worst Appears to Be Over for CVS Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 06, 2019.