Northeast Financial Consultants Cut Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Share Value Declined; Huntington National Bank Lifted Stake in Anthem (ANTM) as Market Valuation Rose

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 131,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.71M, up from 120,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $287.02. About 465,525 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 75.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 18,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 3.35 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.29% or 71,829 shares in its portfolio. Scharf has invested 3.62% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 15,166 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Westchester reported 105,967 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 189 shares. Insight 2811 Inc accumulated 7,583 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,039 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii reported 13,809 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Associated Banc has invested 0.82% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 12,852 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.25% or 313,311 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated accumulated 34,003 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Srb stated it has 8.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Lipe Dalton has 2.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 53,926 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 523,254 shares to 539,617 shares, valued at $84.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 18,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. On Friday, March 8 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,000 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,294 shares to 108,495 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,369 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (Prn) (IJK).