Northeast Financial Consultants Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $948,780; Share Price Declined; Hexavest Increased Its Holding in Philip Morris Intl Tive (PM) by $4.79 Million

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Tive (PM) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 54,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 651,841 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.62 million, up from 597,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Tive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.29 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66M, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 16.84M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 14.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

