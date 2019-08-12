Northeast Financial Consultants Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Share Price Declined; Appleton Partners Holding in At&T Com (T) Upped by $458,614

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 10.57M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 14,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 92,969 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 78,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 17.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (Prn) (NYSE:MPLX) by 144,000 shares to 405,648 shares, valued at $13.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.13 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Diversified Co has 0.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aspen Inv accumulated 0.76% or 20,058 shares. Advisory Research has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America accumulated 12,695 shares. Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 5.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6.50 million shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valley Advisers holds 0.28% or 18,404 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 39,780 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 294,747 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co owns 0.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,900 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 1.15 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP has 805,248 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Com, Delaware-based fund reported 384,293 shares. Convergence Inv Limited Liability Company reported 118,878 shares.

