Northeast Financial Consultants Cut By $934,072 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Upwork (UPWK) Sellers Increased By 66.83% Their Shorts

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 59.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 11,798 shares with $637,000 value, down from 29,422 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $198.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) had an increase of 66.83% in short interest. UPWK’s SI was 3.48 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 66.83% from 2.08M shares previously. With 1.21M avg volume, 3 days are for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s short sellers to cover UPWK’s short positions. The SI to Upwork Inc’s float is 7.44%. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 896,574 shares traded. Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.10% above currents $46.78 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 70,155 shares to 196,992 valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 6,910 shares and now owns 149,480 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Investments owns 70,564 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. First Dallas Secs Inc stated it has 29,868 shares. Cullinan Associate Incorporated has invested 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 15,030 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 1.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9.23M shares. Argyle Cap Management has invested 1.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Harbour Investment Mgmt invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kbc Gru Nv holds 3.07 million shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Navellier And Assocs has 0.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 24.50M shares or 0.79% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 7.01M shares. Fragasso Gp stated it has 63,976 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,437 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt accumulated 28,175 shares. Proffitt & Goodson owns 32,109 shares.

