Northeast Financial Consultants Continues to Hold Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (Prn) (PSXP); Baskin Financial Services Has Raised Position in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by $784,056 as Valuation Rose

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (Prn) (PSXP) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 74,700 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, up from 64,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 205,630 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 14,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 211,640 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, up from 197,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $59.44. About 5.08M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 975,670 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.43% or 847,032 shares. Glendon Cap Lp stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 2,285 shares stake. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 3,589 shares. 6.40 million were reported by Northern Corp. Brown Advisory Inc has 1.50M shares. Alberta stated it has 405,800 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 301,594 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 80,321 shares. Atria Invs Ltd holds 0.02% or 14,830 shares. 19,337 are owned by Natl Ser Wi.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $974.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 24,542 shares to 147,891 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 522,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,685 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. Bairrington Phillip David had bought 613 shares worth $31,944 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Trust Service Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 12,407 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com invested in 29,707 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Lvw Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Carroll Fincl Assocs owns 178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 10,046 shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 0% or 4,306 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Alps Advsrs holds 1.78% or 4.88M shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 423 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 531,600 shares.