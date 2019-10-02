Northeast Bank (NBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

This is a contrast between Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank 21 0.00 7.33M 2.06 10.64 Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 38 0.00 2.50M 3.28 11.74

In table 1 we can see Northeast Bank and Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Northeast Bank’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Salisbury Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northeast Bank and Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 34,108,887.85% 12.9% 1.6% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 6,522,306.29% 8.5% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Bank’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.42 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.3% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9.74% of Northeast Bank’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northeast Bank 3.98% 3.25% 1.76% 11.7% 6.3% 31.2% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41%

For the past year Northeast Bank has stronger performance than Salisbury Bancorp Inc.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card and ATM services. It operates 10 full-service bank branches and 2 loan production offices located in western and south-central Maine and southern New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.