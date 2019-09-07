Northeast Bank (NBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank 21 2.78 N/A 2.06 10.64 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 3.55 N/A 1.31 12.55

In table 1 we can see Northeast Bank and Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Northeast Bank’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Northeast Bank and Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Bank’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has a 0.85 beta and it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northeast Bank and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.3% and 55.7% respectively. Northeast Bank’s share held by insiders are 9.74%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northeast Bank 3.98% 3.25% 1.76% 11.7% 6.3% 31.2% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6%

For the past year Northeast Bank’s stock price has bigger growth than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Northeast Bank beats Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card and ATM services. It operates 10 full-service bank branches and 2 loan production offices located in western and south-central Maine and southern New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.