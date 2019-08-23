Northeast Bank (NBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Both Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank 21 2.80 N/A 2.06 10.64 Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 2.06 N/A 1.08 19.18

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Northeast Bank and Customers Bancorp Inc. Customers Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Northeast Bank’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Customers Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Northeast Bank and Customers Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Bank has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Northeast Bank and Customers Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 57.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.3% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.2% of Customers Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9.74% are Northeast Bank’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Customers Bancorp Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northeast Bank 3.98% 3.25% 1.76% 11.7% 6.3% 31.2% Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3%

For the past year Northeast Bank was more bullish than Customers Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Northeast Bank beats on 8 of the 10 factors Customers Bancorp Inc.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card and ATM services. It operates 10 full-service bank branches and 2 loan production offices located in western and south-central Maine and southern New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.