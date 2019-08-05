Northeast Bank (NBN) to pay $0.01 on Aug 30, 2019; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lifted Its Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Position

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is expected to pay $0.01 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:NBN) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Northeast Bank’s current price of $21.61 translates into 0.05% yield. Northeast Bank’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 20,042 shares traded. Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) has risen 6.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NBN News: 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c; 10/04/2018 Northeast Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 22 Days; 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q Net $3.93M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Northeast Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) stake by 37.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp acquired 14,143 shares as Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 52,166 shares with $4.20 million value, up from 38,023 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc Shs now has $33.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.68M shares traded or 22.42% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Northeast Bank shares while 19 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.40 million shares or 15.88% more from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). 111,600 are held by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc owns 13,316 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,603 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Com accumulated 14,000 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 15,400 shares. 321 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Price Michael F has 231,637 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. 4,539 were accumulated by National Bank Of America Corporation De. 87,013 were reported by Boston Prns. First Manhattan Co holds 0% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) or 7,500 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN).

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Northeast Bank that provides banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $195.39 million. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 14.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $217,096 activity. $2,696 worth of stock was bought by Lapointe Jean-Pierre on Monday, May 6. $214,400 worth of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) shares were bought by WAYNE RICHARD.

