Northeast Bank (NBN) to pay $0.01 on Aug 30, 2019; 20 Analysts Are Bullish Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Last Week

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is expected to pay $0.01 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:NBN) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Northeast Bank’s current price of $20.63 translates into 0.05% yield. Northeast Bank’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 30,764 shares traded or 49.98% up from the average. Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) has risen 6.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NBN News: 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Northeast Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBN); 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q Net $3.93M; 10/04/2018 Northeast Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 22 Days

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $325 highest and $160 lowest target. $277.88’s average target is 29.53% above currents $214.53 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 27. FBN Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 14. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $303 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $280 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, February 27. See Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $300.0000 275.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co. 230.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $285 Initiate

27/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $303 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Summit Redstone Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $225 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: FBN Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $290 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $275 Maintain

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.95 billion. The Company’s platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customerÂ’s network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

The stock decreased 3.17% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $214.53. About 991,853 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Palo Alto Networks, Inc. shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc reported 932 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 5,000 shares. Azimuth Cap Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 42,122 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co accumulated 42,240 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs invested in 0.01% or 109 shares. Hartwell J M L P invested 0.92% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Navellier & Associates invested in 3,546 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cibc Mkts holds 0.01% or 10,758 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,150 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 533,592 shares. Field & Main Savings Bank owns 3,820 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.73M shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 183,158 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 0.04% or 5,267 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny reported 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Cybersecurity Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity. $1.68M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by Klarich Lee on Tuesday, February 12.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Northeast Bank that provides banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $186.53 million. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Northeast Bank shares while 19 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.40 million shares or 15.88% more from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eidelman Virant Capital invested 0.24% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). Rhumbline Advisers owns 10,008 shares. 13,316 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. New York-based Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). Meeder Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). 2,929 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. 2,016 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards &. Grp stated it has 4,826 shares. Bessemer Incorporated reported 15,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 70,587 shares in its portfolio. 31,746 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Communications. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). Boston invested 0% of its portfolio in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). State Bank Of America De reported 0% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN).

More notable recent Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northeast Bank (NBN) CEO Rick Wayne on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northeast Bancorp and Northeast Bank Complete Corporate Reorganization – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Northeast Bancorp Announces Corporate Reorganization Nasdaq:NBN – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northeast Bancorp Announces Receipt of Regulatory and Shareholder Approvals for Corporate Reorganization – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northeast Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results and Declares Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.