Northeast Bank (NBN) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) Comparison side by side

Both Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank 21 2.78 N/A 2.06 10.64 MBT Financial Corp. 10 4.65 N/A 0.38 28.75

In table 1 we can see Northeast Bank and MBT Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MBT Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower P/E ratio than MBT Financial Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 14.2% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MBT Financial Corp.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Northeast Bank and MBT Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.3% and 51.2%. Northeast Bank’s share held by insiders are 9.74%. Comparatively, MBT Financial Corp. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northeast Bank 3.98% 3.25% 1.76% 11.7% 6.3% 31.2% MBT Financial Corp. 1.6% 4.05% 9.22% 6.42% -4.18% 15.91%

For the past year Northeast Bank was more bullish than MBT Financial Corp.

Summary

Northeast Bank beats MBT Financial Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card and ATM services. It operates 10 full-service bank branches and 2 loan production offices located in western and south-central Maine and southern New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.