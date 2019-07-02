Northeast Bancorp (NBN) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bancorp 20 2.28 N/A 2.06 10.37 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 20 3.29 N/A 1.43 14.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Northeast Bancorp and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Northeast Bancorp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Northeast Bancorp has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orrstown Financial Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Northeast Bancorp and Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bancorp 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.9 beta means Northeast Bancorp’s volatility is 10.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.7% of Northeast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.1% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Northeast Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northeast Bancorp 0.05% 1.52% 7.57% 13.66% -2.11% 27.85% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 1.95% 8.68% -0.52% -2.97% -19.62% 14.77%

For the past year Northeast Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Northeast Bancorp beats Orrstown Financial Services Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card and ATM services. It operates 10 full-service bank branches and 2 loan production offices located in western and south-central Maine and southern New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.