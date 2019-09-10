Northcoast Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by $933,450; Roundview Capital Has Lowered Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) as Stock Value Rose

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 52.96M shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Overall Credit Quality Remains Strong Across Consumer, Commercial Portfolios; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: BofA defrauded clients as it secretly routed trades to Bernie Madoff; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY; 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters); 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA seeking some margin loan sales after Steinhoff loss – Bloomberg

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by 182.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 22,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 34,389 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 12,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 8.43M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/05/2018 – Musk’s bizarre earnings call was ‘the most unusual’ in this Morgan Stanley analyst’s 20-year career; 09/04/2018 – Brazos to Sell Permian Units to Morgan Stanley for $1.75 Billion; 01/05/2018 – CMC Markets Cut to Equalweight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zezas Says the Muni Market Is More or Less a Rates Market (Video); 19/03/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 10% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY ENDS SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has 28,528 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kcm Advisors accumulated 0.14% or 53,031 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 580,563 shares. 6,476 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Ltd. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 26,312 shares. Ima Wealth owns 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 740 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.94 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Atria Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fulton Bankshares Na reported 32,427 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 6,131 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.41% or 13,786 shares. Everence Mgmt holds 29,341 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 160 are held by Smith Asset Mngmt L P. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 1.10 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp New (NYSE:SNE) by 7,293 shares to 574,597 shares, valued at $24.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr 20 Treas Inde (TLT) by 56,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,456 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Australia Ind (EWA).

More important recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hasbro Launches Ms.Monopoly, A New Board Game Where Women Start With More Money Than Men – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 0.45% or 1.92 million shares. Caxton Associate Lp invested in 0.04% or 10,288 shares. Moreover, Odey Asset Mgmt Gru Limited has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Linscomb And Williams invested in 42,110 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Llc has 4.81M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Accredited Invsts has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il has 31,050 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gluskin Sheff Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 206,851 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 356,482 are owned by Stillwater Capital Advisors Limited. Private Asset Management owns 732,176 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Community Bancorporation Na has 5,444 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiemann Inv Limited Com owns 16,440 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 410,971 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 299,663 shares.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 12,821 shares to 18,993 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 34,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).