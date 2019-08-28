Northcoast Asset Management Trimmed Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Holding; Weatherford International LTD (WFT) Has 0.81 Sentiment

Weatherford International LTD (WFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 83 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 103 sold and decreased stock positions in Weatherford International LTD. The investment managers in our database reported: 836.94 million shares, down from 844.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Weatherford International LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 78 Increased: 51 New Position: 32.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) stake by 63.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 17,895 shares as Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)’s stock declined 1.98%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 10,290 shares with $462,000 value, down from 28,185 last quarter. Transmission Holdings Inc now has $5.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 402,114 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 5.1% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc for 10.00 million shares. Schneider Capital Management Corp owns 15.66 million shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 1.07% invested in the company for 32.24 million shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Covalent Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 535,000 shares.

Weatherford International public limited company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multinational oilfield service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three business groups: Formation Evaluation and Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs.

It closed at $0 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Weatherford’s Ratings; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Weatherford International plc; 01/05/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: Jenks Police have a suspect in custody for the April murder of Johnathon Weatherford…; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – Weatherford Announces Conference Call; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Rev $1.42B; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q EBITDA $86M

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Ishares Iboxx Hy Bd (HYG) stake by 66,218 shares to 293,373 valued at $25.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 39,425 shares and now owns 51,550 shares. Hp Inc was raised too.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity. The insider Bohley G Frederick bought $229,995.