Northcoast Asset Management Stake in Cbs B (CBS) Has Trimmed by $662,418 as Share Value Rose; Yamana Gold (AUY) Share Value Rose While Alps Advisors Has Lowered by $1.50 Million Its Holding

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 749,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 8.15 million shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD REITERATES PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp B (CBS) by 41.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 14,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 19,626 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 33,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 1.79 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q EPS $1.32; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS controlling shareholder National Amusements amends CBS’ bylaws to require that any dividend be; 16/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS controlling shareholder National Amusements amends CBS’ bylaws to require that any dividend be approved by a “supermajority” of the company’s board as CBS seeks to issue dividend to dilute the Redstone family’s voting control of the firm; 14/05/2018 – CBS And Nielsen Collaborate To Advance Dynamic Ad Insertion In Live Broadcasts; 17/05/2018 – CBS – ISSUED STATEMENT ABOUT DECISION BY COURT TO DENY MOTION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER BROUGHT BY CBS, MEMBERS OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 07/03/2018 – CBS News: Carl Icahn denies getting head’s up on Trump tariffs; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nci Building Sys (NYSE:NCS) by 66,904 shares to 96,387 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 30,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,422 shares

