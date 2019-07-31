Northcoast Asset Management Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding in Moodys (MCO) as Shares Rose

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 68.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 28,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,836 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 41,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $202.24. About 623,248 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Rating Of A1 To Decatur County, Ga’s 2018 Revenue Bonds; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS APCO’ B3 CFRG; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades To Aa3 North Bellmore Csd, Ny’s Go Bonds; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes Of Ubsbb 2012-C3; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Steele Creek Clo 2014-1R, Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Williston, Nd’s Ba2 Go Rating; Outlook Negative; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DECISION TO AFFIRM THE BA2 RATINGS ON BRAZIL REFLECTS CREDIT STRENGTHS THAT OFFSET WEAK FISCAL METRICS COMPARED TO SIMILARLY RATED PEERS; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S ON INDONESIA- UPGRADE TO BAA2 IS UNDERPINNED BY AN INCREASINGLY CREDIBLE AND EFFECTIVE POLICY FRAMEWORK CONDUCIVE TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $369.9 Million Of Subprime Issued In 2002 To 2006; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Novikombank To B1 From B2; Positive Outlook

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 155.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 31,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,055 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 20,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 14.78M shares traded or 131.31% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Macquarie Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 216,102 shares in its portfolio. Windacre Partnership Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.49M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 130,015 shares. Moody Bancshares Division owns 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,138 shares. 8,463 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Cap Management. Addenda Capital Inc, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 10,893 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 9,842 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 224,437 shares. Capital Ww Investors stated it has 1.92M shares. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.44% or 123,033 shares. Old National Comml Bank In reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Shine Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 354 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moody’s Corporation (MCO) President and CEO Raymond W Mcdaniel Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Acquires Majority Stake in Four Twenty Seven – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “45 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 24,474 shares to 297,145 shares, valued at $21.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iq Arb Merger Arbitrage Etf (MNA) by 14,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,864 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv O (NYSE:LYB).