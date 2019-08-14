Northcoast Asset Management Stake in Arista Networks (ANET) Trimmed by $4.43 Million; Synopsys (SNPS) Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Boosted Stake

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 1621.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 62,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 66,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, up from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.53. About 929,248 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks (ANET) by 78.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 14,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 3,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 18,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $10.92 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 985,097 shares traded or 6.95% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5,000 shares to 5,250 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 10,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,811 shares, and cut its stake in Aytu Bioscience Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Management Incorporated (Nb Ca) invested in 3,255 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.18% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 343,478 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd invested in 0.03% or 45,687 shares. Citadel Lc holds 0.12% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 2.07M shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.28% or 120,562 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Inc has invested 0.08% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Los Angeles Management & Equity Inc reported 55,285 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fiduciary Company holds 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 5,880 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.19% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Cibc World Markets holds 0.03% or 36,280 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 188,006 shares. Contravisory Invest owns 63,437 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

