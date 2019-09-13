Northcoast Asset Management Raised Its Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Position by $7.35 Million; Shares Declined; Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Shareholder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Trimmed Stake

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 43,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 218,016 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 261,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 1.49M shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) by 1676.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 90,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 96,162 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83 million, up from 5,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.4. About 592,600 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru, Japan-based fund reported 411,371 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of owns 15,320 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Eulav Asset Management reported 6,000 shares stake. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 9,747 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc owns 393,370 shares. Darsana Ptnrs LP holds 17.83% or 6.75M shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Clal Ins Enterprises Ltd reported 15,000 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.17% or 226,660 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 9,869 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.35% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 345,000 are held by Swiss Bankshares.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 71,101 shares to 370,163 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (IJH) by 34,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,404 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelitycovington Tr (FHLC).

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPR) Earnings Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why BP Prudhoe Bay, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, and Roku Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit AeroSystems Buffeted By Boeing’s Woes – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “China delays approval target for new narrow-body jet – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit AeroSystems Will Fly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc, which manages about $377.04 million and $353.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,311 shares to 244,992 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold SNH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps has 0.01% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs invested in 282,471 shares. Asset invested in 0.01% or 16,506 shares. Ameriprise invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 2,900 shares. Tekla Cap Limited Liability has 357,720 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 457,683 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Co owns 0% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 10,261 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 18,342 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 280,100 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 45,439 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 154,266 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 152,617 shares. 732,349 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 96,603 shares.