Northcoast Asset Management Raised Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake; Ruggie Capital Group Has Trimmed Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads (BABA) Holding by $1.25 Million

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 124.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 64,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 116,629 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 52,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 13.48 million shares traded or 74.49% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads (BABA) by 96.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 7,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 255 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45,000, down from 7,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $177.07. About 10.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.28 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65M and $59.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl A (BRKA) by 8 shares to 19 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ) by 6,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard High Div Yld Etf (VYM).

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs (NYSE:HIG) by 17,388 shares to 18,513 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IEI) by 73,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,959 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EWN).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of stock. Shares for $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund owns 8,827 shares. Moreover, Cabot has 5.74% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 362,606 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 11,533 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 393 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated holds 672,131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 21,384 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 101,332 shares. 107,385 were reported by Princeton Strategies Gru Ltd Llc. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.04% stake. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.44% or 38,964 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 2,014 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr has 15,129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paragon Mngmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 363,350 shares.