Northcoast Asset Management Maintains Position in Etrade Financial (ETFC); Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.51 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 44,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,264 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 137,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 98,899 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corporation (ETFC) by 470.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 106,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,228 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 22,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 1.23 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdi by 13,998 shares to 613,942 shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 35,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,355 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 166,355 are held by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. 81,350 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com. The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc has invested 0.04% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 14,091 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc has 0.1% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Millrace Asset Group holds 1.4% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 48,357 shares. D E Shaw has 15,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,775 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 175,912 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 1,000 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 46,444 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.02% or 32,502 shares in its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association reported 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 13,827 shares.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Share Price Increased 242% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “STAAR Surgical Announces Strategic Alliance Agreement with Dr. Tobias Neuhann in Germany, A Model for Collaboration with Single Site Ophthalmology Clinics – Business Wire” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of STAAR Surgical Company Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 03, 2018.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.10 million activity. Curcio Michael John also sold $1.04M worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Saturday, February 9. Roessner Karl A sold $2.17M worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Saturday, February 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co holds 108,910 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0.95% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. Ci Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 2,800 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability has 707,931 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bluemar Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.92% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 56,592 shares. The Iowa-based Hills Savings Bank And has invested 0.27% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 0% or 428 shares. Korea Inv accumulated 0.03% or 163,214 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp owns 35,140 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 87,033 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 368,886 shares or 0% of the stock. Rbf Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “E-Trade Another Big Loser In Today’s Interest Rate Environment – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 17, 2019 : LVS, CCI, KMI, TEAM, ETFC, URI, TMK, CCK, SLG, AA, SLM, UMPQ – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Schwab (SCHW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Match, Expenses Rise – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TD Ameritrade cut to equal-weight by Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.