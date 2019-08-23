Northcoast Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Arista Networks (ANET) as Stock Price Declined; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Share Value Declined While Meeder Asset Management Trimmed Position by $898,311

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks (ANET) by 78.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 14,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 3,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 18,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $223.4. About 695,179 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 6,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 7,042 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 13,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 772,827 shares traded or 30.20% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.50 million for 21.22 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp (NASDAQ:LION) by 15,728 shares to 16,128 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 3,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

