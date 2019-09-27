Northcoast Asset Management Lowered Holding in Whirlpool (WHR) by $1.73 Million as Share Price Rose; Schlumberger (SLB) Holder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Declined

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 12,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 103,191 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73 million, down from 115,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $154.52. About 608,980 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 27,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 136,894 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44 million, down from 164,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 6.59M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 19 were reported by Nuwave Mgmt Lc. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 1,603 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 9,612 are owned by Norinchukin State Bank The. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 252,117 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 4,802 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 3,095 shares. Parametric Port Lc holds 367,067 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 36,903 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Gendell Jeffrey L invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Hanson Doremus Management owns 13,121 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 35,080 shares.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 EPS, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.21M for 10.01 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (CIU) by 215,235 shares to 464,940 shares, valued at $26.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 586,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Co (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

