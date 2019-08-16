Northcoast Asset Management Lifted Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $824,174; Share Value Declined; As Public Storage (PSA) Market Value Rose, Cls Investments Has Raised by $313,565 Its Stake

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 155.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 31,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 52,055 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 20,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 8.28 million shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 2491.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 1,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, up from 58 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $259.95. About 685,533 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 4,410 shares to 340,928 shares, valued at $28.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,330 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Icon Advisers has 312,040 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2.65M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Whittier Communication owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 746 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 192,923 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 30,057 shares. Art Advsrs Lc holds 0.22% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 138,800 shares. Commercial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) has 0.42% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Sanders Cap Limited Company owns 14.83M shares. Kennedy Capital holds 0.08% or 126,828 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset, Florida-based fund reported 99,869 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 310,200 shares. Dnb Asset As owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 69,394 shares. 793,255 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 2,884 shares to 214,795 shares, valued at $22.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 17,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,558 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).