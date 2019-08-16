Northcoast Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) as Shares Declined; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Centerbridge Partners LP Has Increased Holding

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 52.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 145,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 425,559 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.40M, up from 279,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 1.84 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.83. About 319,118 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 81,204 shares to 213,598 shares, valued at $26.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond Barcl (SHY) by 61,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,602 shares, and cut its stake in United Tech (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,290 are owned by Hemenway Trust Lc. Arvest Fincl Bank Division invested in 295,210 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Moreover, Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt has 1.43% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 22,330 shares. Guardian Management has 0.71% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 23,463 are owned by Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Company. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc owns 371,120 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.17% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 289,384 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Company owns 734 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.32% or 10.43 million shares. Twin Capital Mgmt holds 209,410 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Finemark Bank & Trust And Tru has 24,930 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs stated it has 18,391 shares. Rampart Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,411 shares.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.11M shares to 552,500 shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 2.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Ca stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Regions Finance Corporation invested in 0% or 19 shares. 93,871 were accumulated by Raymond James Associate. Us Bankshares De invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Route One Inv L P, California-based fund reported 4.27 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,941 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 168,263 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0% or 311 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas owns 2,112 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 4.09M were accumulated by Blackrock. Federated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). U S Glob Invsts Incorporated holds 0.49% or 17,843 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 1.21 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.04M shares. H Partners Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 8.00 million shares or 65.03% of all its holdings.