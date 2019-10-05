Northcoast Asset Management Increased Its Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Stake; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lifted as Stock Value Declined

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) by 1676.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 90,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 96,162 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83 million, up from 5,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $82.34. About 555,713 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 48.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 325 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 989 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics See Surveillance Risk; 14/03/2018 – Zara owner lnditex full-year profit up 7 pct; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 390,722 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 211,551 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 694,274 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa stated it has 43,680 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation reported 20,415 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 121,487 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential holds 938,924 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 124,086 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies owns 5,305 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 62,124 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.11% or 899,303 shares. Prudential Public Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.64 million shares. Moreover, Group One Trading LP has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 2,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). National Bank Of America De holds 396,986 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 9,279 shares to 85,591 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 12,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,191 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 4,672 shares to 32,746 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,935 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 3,303 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Company has 78,821 shares. Washington Trust Company has invested 2.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Karp Capital Mgmt Corporation has 1.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,840 shares. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shanda Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.41% or 4,000 shares. Sequoia Ltd Llc invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Welch Forbes Ltd reported 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland has invested 8.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Becker Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 319 shares. Thomasville Commercial Bank reported 10,767 shares or 3.53% of all its holdings. 307 are owned by Bluefin Trading Ltd. M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

