Northcoast Asset Management Holding in Yum Brands (YUM) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, De Burlo Group Lowered Its Position by $15.39 Million

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc analyzed 9,279 shares as the company's stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 85,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48 million, down from 94,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $34.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 2.40M shares traded or 59.18% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500.

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 76.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 101,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 31,650 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, down from 133,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73M shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year's $0.26 per share.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 194.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 28,650 shares. Sun Life Fin holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 620 shares. 1St Source Bank invested in 4,432 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 15 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Com invested in 29,869 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com has 249,434 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fiera stated it has 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Capstone Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 32,012 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation has 863,443 shares. Capital Wealth Planning holds 2,181 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.23% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2,600 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Ipg Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 3,655 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steris Plc by 22,500 shares to 96,550 shares, valued at $14.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 288,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelitycovington Tr (FENY) by 246,319 shares to 350,536 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 586,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07 million for 29.55 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year's $1.04 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stellar Ltd Liability has 0.48% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 7,404 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Lc has 3,550 shares. Ajo LP owns 1.60 million shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 611,457 shares. Hartford Finance Management has 0.07% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Provise Mgmt Group Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Nordea Mngmt holds 0% or 15,625 shares in its portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Gw Henssler And Associates Limited invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). American Money Lc owns 37,208 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.08% or 12,768 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.03% or 7,115 shares in its portfolio.