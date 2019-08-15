Northcoast Asset Management Holding in Sherwin (SHW) Boosted by $512,130 as Valuation Rose; Capital Returns Management Has Trimmed Its Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake by $3.24 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 60,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 209,750 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, down from 269,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $64.23. About 304,249 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 50.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 1,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,562 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 2,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $518.13. About 214,693 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp New (NYSE:SNE) by 7,293 shares to 574,597 shares, valued at $24.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Australia Ind (EWA) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,333 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap has 26,481 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 424,517 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 6,003 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% or 32,112 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 689,973 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 0.05% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 133,898 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 0.04% or 180,168 shares. Cambiar Invsts Lc holds 141,827 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

