Northcoast Asset Management Has Upped Citrix Systems (CTXS) Holding by $3.90 Million; Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Position Held by Old Dominion Capital Management Inc

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 325.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 39,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 51,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 12,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.46. About 2.28 million shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 16,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 14,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.91 million shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,061 shares to 14,960 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,678 are owned by Contravisory Investment. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 66,136 were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.46 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 1.44 million shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) owns 3,488 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 55,862 are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Caxton Limited Partnership reported 9,726 shares. Principal Fin Gru stated it has 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 4,200 are held by Rampart Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Voya Management Lc reported 0.48% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Of Vermont has 576 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 51,550 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).