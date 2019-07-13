Northcoast Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in China Petroleum And Chemical C (SNP) as Stock Declined; Francisco Partners Management LP Cut Its Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holding by $677,406 as Stock Declined

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.00M market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 103,101 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Responds to ESMA Statement; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in China Petroleum And Chemical C (SNP) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 6,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,825 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, down from 64,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in China Petroleum And Chemical C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 107,622 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 31.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 17/04/2018 – Unipec and ENOC place lowest offers in Bangladesh oil import tender; 26/03/2018 – Sinopec’s Dividend Payout Ratio for 2017 Reaches 118%, Net Profit is RMB 51.2 Billion; 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude oil imports to all-time high; 07/05/2018 – CHINA JAN-APR CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 151.43 MLN TONNES VS 139.11 MLN TONNES YR EARLIER – CUSTOMS; 06/03/2018 Sinopec starts operation of refined oil pipeline in east Zhejiang; 09/04/2018 – Sinopec to cut Saudi crude imports for May in response to high OSPs – official; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC TO EXPAND LNG TERMINALS AT QINGDAO AND TIANJIN, TO HAVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ZHEJIANG TERMINAL SOON – SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIAL; 09/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC TO CUT MAY-LOADING SAUDI CRUDE TERM VOLUME BY 40 PCT DUE TO HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED PRICES – UNIPEC OFFICIAL; 04/05/2018 – Sinopec starts catalytic cracking unit construction at JV refinery with Kuwait; 26/04/2018 – SIX REFINERIES TO BE FULLY SHUT ACCOUNT FOR 10 PCT OF CHINA’S MONTHLY CRUDE RUNS -REUTERS CALCULATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 38,328 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 304,974 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 64,736 shares. 233,068 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 415,384 are owned by Lsv Asset. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 0% or 14,800 shares. Robotti Robert has 351,950 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Amer Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Francisco Prtn Mngmt Lp holds 73,534 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 25,396 shares to 35,481 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pacific (NYSE:LPX) by 51,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV).

