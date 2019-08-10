Northcoast Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Chevron New (CVX) Position by $9.99 Million; Market Value Rose; Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Valuation Rose While Orleans Capital Management Has Lifted by $313,120 Its Position

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 9,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 2.24 million shares traded or 32.94% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 81,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 213,598 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31M, down from 294,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 3.92 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Freeway Properties’ Katy Ranch Offices Phase 2 breaks ground – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: The One That Slipped Away – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Goldman Just Added Chevron To Its America’s Conviction List – Benzinga” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 73,136 shares to 118,369 shares, valued at $29.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV) by 293,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl (NYSE:ACN).

