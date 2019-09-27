Northcoast Asset Management Has Trimmed Intuit (INTU) Stake By $1.36 Million; Coty (COTY)’s Sentiment Is 0.42

Coty Inc (COTY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 84 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 200 sold and reduced their stock positions in Coty Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 279.71 million shares, down from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Coty Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 0 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 154 Increased: 38 New Position: 46.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 5,179 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 84,984 shares with $22.32 million value, down from 90,163 last quarter. Intuit now has $67.46B valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $9.54 during the last trading session, reaching $260.18. About 564,579 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln National invested in 0.01% or 1,356 shares. Cipher Cap LP reported 0.77% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,710 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 413,004 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Eastern Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Bancshares holds 0.06% or 1,600 shares. Rmb Cap Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,071 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd reported 0.05% stake. 209,602 are owned by Pinebridge Investments L P. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 46,561 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 29,222 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Arrow Fincl invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.13% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ironwood Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 186 shares.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$288, Is Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Necessary Apps You Need For Launching A Business In 2019 – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intuit: Way Ahead Of The Competition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 12.47% above currents $260.18 stock price. Intuit had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 23. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 26. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31500 target in Friday, August 23 report. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, May 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 346,867 shares to 365,315 valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Inc (EWD) stake by 19,944 shares and now owns 26,750 shares. Ishares Inc (EZU) was raised too.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.87 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Gruss & Co Inc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. for 155,147 shares. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.65 million shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symons Capital Management Inc has 2.06% invested in the company for 370,121 shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has invested 1.01% in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 107,823 shares.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.31M for 32.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 1.14 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $27.74 million activity.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coty +2% after insider buying action – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Coty Stock Lost 13% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Coty Inc. Announces the Addition of Pierre Denis and Beatrice Ballini to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “COTY Stock Surges on Success of Gucci Lipstick Launch – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Coty Inc (COTY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.