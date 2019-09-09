Northcoast Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $824,174 as Stock Price Declined; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Omers Administration Has Trimmed Holding

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 155.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 31,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 52,055 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 20,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 5.49M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 173,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.83M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 7.99 million shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Brclmbs Fr Bd (MBB) by 30,559 shares to 433,668 shares, valued at $46.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) by 14,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,914 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond Barcl (SHY).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 17,474 shares to 298,512 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 21,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.