Northcoast Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by $933,450; Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Market Valuation Declined While West Family Investments Decreased Stake by $1.53 Million

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 145,216 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by 182.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 22,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 34,389 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 12,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 6.86 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Rubs Lamp, Wishes for $2 Trillion — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRE-TAX MARGIN 26.5 PCT VS. 24 PCT REPORTED LAST YR; 31/05/2018 – Ambereen Choudhury: Breaking on @TheTerminal : @HSBC Picks Ex Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre to Run M&A at Investment Bank with; 23/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says China Reaction to Tariffs Still in Focus; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY, INTESA SANPAOLO, BEST BIDDERS FOR INA: PM; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 14.9% AND RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY WAS 17.2% IN CURRENT QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Sickles Joins Aries Conlon Capital as SVP Originations

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $898,547 activity. Efrat Aviv bought 8,200 shares worth $98,817. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $285,408 was made by KATZ SAMUEL L on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 350,794 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 192 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invs has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Yakira Management reported 54,334 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 35,117 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc holds 8,950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr owns 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 28,609 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 108,436 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 44,779 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). 11,799 are owned by First Allied Advisory Incorporated. Nordea Mngmt Ab accumulated 0% or 217 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.07 million for 10.01 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

