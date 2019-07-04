Northcoast Asset Management Has Raised Citrix Systems (CTXS) Holding by $3.90 Million; Broadview Advisors Increased Its Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stake by $496,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 325.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 39,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 12,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 1.02M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, up from 216,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 187,555 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CommVault Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLT); 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT BOARD TO FORM CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT: ELLIOTT TO WITHDRAWING THEIR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 2.2% Position in CommVault; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT REPORTS 10.3% COMMVAULT STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Magna5 Achieves Highly-Coveted Premier Status among Commvault Service Provider; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT NOMINATES FOUR DIRECTORS TO COMMVAULT BOARD; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Rev $184.9M; 03/04/2018 – The County of San Mateo Selects Commvault HyperScale™ Appliances to Simplify Hybrid Cloud Data Management; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT N. ROBERT HAMMER ANTICIPATED TO REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.96 million activity. FERRER MARK J sold $141,507 worth of stock.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Micron Technology, Citrix Systems and Vulcan Materials – Investorplace.com” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Godaddy Inc (GDDY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: CRWD,TUFN,CODA,CTXS – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citrix Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix (CTXS) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Hikes 18’ View – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Ads (NYSE:NVS) by 12,699 shares to 31,984 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 22,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,587 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 5,753 shares. Gyroscope Capital Grp Limited Co reported 3,276 shares. Art Advisors Lc stated it has 45,829 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 404 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 116,666 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Com reported 8,025 shares. Moreover, Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Raymond James Associates reported 423,351 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 186,555 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 0.05% or 588,598 shares. Cambridge Trust has invested 0.07% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 39,716 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 110,746 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co has 722,113 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 93,300 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 37,459 shares. 24 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 77,711 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 60 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 290,607 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 8,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura Holdg Inc holds 0.04% or 152,118 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 157,905 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 13,700 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Verition Fund Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 7,620 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.14% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Ameritas Prtnrs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 18,150 shares to 69,850 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $7.26 million activity. Merrill Gary also sold $93,998 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) on Wednesday, February 13. 11,295 shares valued at $767,597 were sold by FANZILLI FRANK J on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $4.35M were sold by BUNTE AL. 3,888 shares were sold by WALKER DAVID F, worth $264,112. On Tuesday, February 5 PULVER DAN sold $507,450 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 7,500 shares.