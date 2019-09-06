Northcoast Asset Management Has Raised Barclays Plc (BCS) Position; Northern Trust Has 0.88 Sentiment

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Barclays Plc (BCS) stake by 108.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc acquired 211,238 shares as Barclays Plc (BCS)’s stock declined 11.79%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 406,563 shares with $3.25M value, up from 195,325 last quarter. Barclays Plc now has $29.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 1.28 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 31/05/2018 – BARCLAYS AFRICA SAYS 1Q NORMALIZED TIER 1 CAPITAL 12.5%; 14/03/2018 – GHANA BOND’S JOINT BOOKRUNNER BARCLAYS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 08/05/2018 – Nielsen Holdings at Barclays Americas Select Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – Edward Bramson’s activist fund takes 5% interest in Barclays; 20/03/2018 – Staley Faces Countdown to Revive `English Patient’ Barclays; 21/05/2018 – UK court dismisses charges against Barclays over Qatar deal; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB MAY ALSO CUT RATE IN JUNE IF ECONOMY STALLS:BARCLAYS; 19/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 850P FROM 800P

Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 213 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 242 sold and decreased holdings in Northern Trust Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 167.30 million shares, down from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Northern Trust Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 207 Increased: 153 New Position: 60.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for firms, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.84 billion. It operates through two divisions, Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. It has a 13.57 P/E ratio. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment activities outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.66% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation for 147,120 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc owns 113,782 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fairpointe Capital Llc has 2.99% invested in the company for 993,768 shares. The Kansas-based Nuance Investments Llc has invested 2.49% in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.49 million shares.